Indiana Supreme Court overturns $600K jury verdict in South Bend teacher’s retaliation case

A former South Bend schoolteacher’s legal battle has come to a close after the Indiana Supreme Court overturned a $600,000 jury verdict in her favor.

Connie Grabowski had alleged that she was pushed out of her job for indicating she might file a workers’ compensation claim after a minor hallway incident involving a student. A jury initially sided with her, awarding significant damages. But the state’s highest court found that the South Bend Community School Corporation had “mixed motives” for disciplining her, not solely retaliation, disqualifying her claim under Indiana law.

“I can’t fault the Supreme Court from drawing that conclusion because there certainly was other motivations in the record at the time we went to trial,” said Grabowski’s attorney, Patrick O’Leary.

Despite the ruling, O’Leary said the decision still affirms that retaliation for seeking workers’ compensation remains unlawful in Indiana.

“I thought the opinion was well reasoned and I thought it was thorough,” O’Leary said. “I just disagree with the conclusion, obviously.”

The court’s ruling means no further appeals are possible. O’Leary emphasized that the jury should have had the final say in evaluating the school’s motivations.

“It’s our position that it was up to the jury to decide whether to conclude that it was the unlawful motive versus some other personal grudge or animosity,” he said.

Grabowski’s legal fight spanned nearly eight years. “It’s been a long journey,” O’Leary said. “We certainly didn’t envision this outcome at the end of that stretch.”

The case is now officially closed.