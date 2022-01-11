-
South Bend expands initiative to provide students free internet access
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after Tuesday morning stabbing at John Adams High School
After months of negotiations, teachers in the South Bend Community School Corporation finally have a new contract. A new agreement was supposed to be in…
South Bend schools reach tentative agreement with teachers union after mediation
The South Bend Community School Corporation has reached a tentative two-year agreement with NEA-South Bend, the local teacher’s union, on teacher salaries…
The South Bend Community School Corporation has been considering outsourcing its janitorial, grounds and maintenance work since August. On Monday, the…
The South Bend Community School Corporation Board voted 4 to 3 Monday night to approve a new contract governing the role of police in South Bend…
Indiana schools are slated to get a surge of nearly $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief over the next three years. The money is meant to help them…
South Bend leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to gather community feedback on the school district’s new agreement with the police department to place…
The South Bend Community Schools Board voted to outsource the district’s custodial work Monday. The board approved an RFP to solicit bids back in August.…