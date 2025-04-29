South Bend School Board hears evidence of grade manipulation

South Bend School Board members received a sobering update Monday night as investigators revealed evidence of possible grade manipulation in the district.

The board hired investigators Tim Corbett and Joe Speybroeck earlier this year to examine potential misconduct by district staff, including whether students were awarded passing grades without completing required coursework.

As part of the investigation, Corbett and Speybroeck brought in auditor Dianne Froehlke to review raw student data. Froehlke reported hundreds of concerning cases, including 409 instances where students received credit for classes they had dropped and others where students earned full credit without completing any assignments. One student received four years' worth of English credit during their senior year alone.

“There were reports that were given that grades had been changed,” Froehlke told the board. “What we found is that there is evidence that supports those claims.”

Board attorney Pete Agostino said Indiana’s credit recovery program may explain some of the findings. However, both he and Froehlke said the volume of irregularities raises serious concerns. Froehlke emphasized that she only reviewed data and that further investigation would be needed to determine whether the instances were legitimate.

Lead investigator Tim Corbett criticized the impact of the alleged grade changes on students.

“What we have done by changing these grades... we’ve taught these kids how to lie. We've taught them how to cheat,” Corbett said.

The investigation remains ongoing.