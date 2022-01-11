-
After months of negotiations, teachers in the South Bend Community School Corporation finally have a new contract. A new agreement was supposed to be in…
The South Bend Community School Corporation has reached a tentative two-year agreement with NEA-South Bend, the local teacher’s union, on teacher salaries…
The South Bend Community School Corporation has been considering outsourcing its janitorial, grounds and maintenance work since August. On Monday, the…
The South Bend Community School Corporation Board voted 4 to 3 Monday night to approve a new contract governing the role of police in South Bend…
The South Bend Community Schools Board voted to outsource the district’s custodial work Monday. The board approved an RFP to solicit bids back in August.…
Collective bargaining between the South Bend teacher’s union and the South Bend Community School Corporation officially reached an impasse Monday. The…
Numerous South Bend Community School Corporation teachers said they’re underpaid and underappreciated by the administration during a Monday night school…
The South Bend Community School Corporation approved a one-time COVID-19 bonus for its bus drivers during the Sept. 21 board meeting. Many drivers…
Local activists have been pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend Community School Corporation schools. SROs were not on the…
The South Bend Community School Board passed a new student code of conduct at its meeting on Aug. 16. That’s after the U.S. Department of Justice asked…