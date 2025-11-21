South Bend Community Schools hopes to save $100,000 by changing graduation ceremonies

The South Bend Community School Corporation hopes to save $100,000 by changing its graduation ceremonies.

For the last three years, commencement was held at Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena. Superintendent Mansour Eid told the school board Monday that it cost $140,000 to rent the facility.

“So, we thought that was extravagant, maybe a little bit exuberant,” Eid said.

This year, the school district has decided to give each high school a $10,000 budget to choose its own venue – or $5,000 for Rise Up Academy and South Bend Virtual School, but John Adams High School picked Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion, which costs $16,000. “And John Adams thought that they could raise the $6,000 extra that it would cost, through the prom,” Eid explained.

Riley High School’s graduation will be held June 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Century Center. Washington High School’s will be June 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the school. Adams High School’s commencement will be June 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion. Adult Education graduation will take place May 14 at 5:00 p.m. at Washington High School. Rise Up Academy and the South Bend Virtual School’s ceremony will be June 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the Century Center.