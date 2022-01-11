-
The number of students who earned a diploma in 2021 is consistent to the past few years, according to data the Indiana Department of Education released…
-
Indiana's high school graduation rate held steady in 2020, according to new data from the State Department of Education. For some student groups, the…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation announced Thursday it’s seniors will have an in-person graduation ceremony late this summer.It will be held…
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A report by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has found that the percentage of Indiana high school graduates enrolling…