South Bend school board moves to extend Superintendent Eid’s contract through 2027

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:08 PM EST
Mansour Eid was named interim superintendent of South Bend Community School Corporation on Wednesday evening.
Provided
/
SBCSC
Superintendent Mansour Eid, whose contract the South Bend Community School Board has begun the process of extending through 2027.

The South Bend Community School Corporation is moving to extend Superintendent Mansour Eid’s contract through 2027.

The school board voted Monday night to begin the state-required process to negotiate a new agreement. Eid’s current contract ends in June 2026. The vote allows the district to post formal notice and schedule a public hearing, which must occur before any final approval.

Board trustee Mark Costello said the district faced a difficult leadership transition when Eid was hired and that he was confident in the choice.

“I only knew one person that I trusted to take over a very difficult situation. And that was Mr. Mansour Eid,” Costello said.

Costello added that Eid has helped stabilize the corporation, even when the work has drawn criticism.

“He has done a remarkable job. He has probably not made everybody in the school corporation happy, but all I know is, I’m glad you’re on our team,” he said.

The district will release the proposed contract terms before the public hearing, as required under Indiana law.
