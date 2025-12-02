South Bend school board moves to extend Superintendent Eid’s contract through 2027

The South Bend Community School Corporation is moving to extend Superintendent Mansour Eid’s contract through 2027.

The school board voted Monday night to begin the state-required process to negotiate a new agreement. Eid’s current contract ends in June 2026. The vote allows the district to post formal notice and schedule a public hearing, which must occur before any final approval.

Board trustee Mark Costello said the district faced a difficult leadership transition when Eid was hired and that he was confident in the choice.

“I only knew one person that I trusted to take over a very difficult situation. And that was Mr. Mansour Eid,” Costello said.

Costello added that Eid has helped stabilize the corporation, even when the work has drawn criticism.

“He has done a remarkable job. He has probably not made everybody in the school corporation happy, but all I know is, I’m glad you’re on our team,” he said.

The district will release the proposed contract terms before the public hearing, as required under Indiana law.