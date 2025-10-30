Judge denies Sniadecki's request for court intervention over library board seat

A South Bend School Board member’s request for court intervention over a library board seat has been denied by a federal judge, at least for now.

Bill Sniadecki sued the St. Joseph County Public Library, its director and its board members. He argued that he was lawfully appointed to the library board but was blocked from taking his seat. He asked a judge to stop the library board from voting on the 2026 budget until he was seated.

But in an order last week, U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty said Sniadecki failed to provide facts showing that he was denied equal protection of the laws. Similarly, the judge said Sniadecki didn’t elaborate on his claim that he faced retaliation for exercising his rights to petition and access public information, making it hard to prove his activity was protected by the First Amendment.

Judge Leichty also said Sniadecki failed to provide prior notice before requesting the restraining order. The actual question of who’s entitled to the board seat falls under state law, not the U.S. Constitution, according to the judge.

Sniadecki’s appointment to the library board was announced by school board president Jeanette McCullough back in August. The school board’s attorney argued that the previous president’s reappointment of Ruth Warren wasn’t valid. But the library disagreed, and its board passed a resolution saying it wouldn’t seat Sniadecki, and Warren would remain.

Since Sniadecki is representing himself, Judge Leichty is giving him until November 10 to amend his complaint with additional information.