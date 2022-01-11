-
The St. Joseph County Public Library has announced new rates for guest library cards, meaning some county residents will go from paying nothing to $50…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library is permanently doing away with all fines and fees starting January 1, 2022.That means you’ll no longer have to pay…
-
St. Joseph County’s Main Library has been closed since 2019 for a major renovation. Now, the 85,000 square foot downtown South Bend building has been…
-
The St. Joseph County Council approved a new funding plan Tuesday night for the county's 911 dispatch center. The center will now be funded by county…
-
The newly renovated main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library will have its grand opening Nov. 14. Located in downtown South Bend, the branch…
-
St. Joseph County is seeking to provide dedicated funding for the consolidated 911 dispatch center by redirecting existing tax revenue. Right now, the…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library recently received an $11,000 grant to digitize a collection of photo negatives donated by the South Bend Tribune.…
-
Support for WVPE comes from the St. Joseph County Public Library with the SummerReadingChallenge. Every book read is a chance for adults, teens, and…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library’s annual Science Alive event is happening this weekend at Notre Dame. It's designed to get kids engaged and excited…
-
Many of you may know him from the Santaland Diaries. David Sedaris, a best-selling author and NPR contributor, is putting on a show at the Morris…