Renovation to close county library's LaSalle Branch for a year

The St. Joseph County Public Library Tuesday announced it will close the LaSalle Branch for about a year starting May 11 and will reopen it sometime next spring. The library says the planned renovation will include the addition of new flexible spaces, as well as a refreshed interior and exterior design.

During the closure, LaSalle Branch patrons are encouraged to use the Western Branch about two miles away. But that branch also has changes coming. It’s always been somewhat hidden behind the Western Avenue Kroger, so the library is moving it to a more visible spot in the former ZB Falcons building on Western.

In a statement, library Executive Director Stephanie Murphy said, “While we recognize the temporary closure may be inconvenient, we appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to unveiling a modern LaSalle Branch that will better serve our patrons for years to come.”

The county council in October approved issuing bonds to help cover the two projects’ combined $10.3 million estimated cost. It won’t require a property tax increase because the money will come partly from property taxes levied to pay for prior projects.