© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Phoenix district puts Cummings on leave without saying why

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:17 PM EDT
Former South Bend schools Superintendent Todd Cummings, now leading Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, in a promotional video he made to welcome students for the 2025-2026 school year. The Paradise Valley Governors Board on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 placed Cummings on paid leave without giving a reason.
Provided
Former South Bend schools Superintendent Todd Cummings, now leading Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, in a promotional video he made to welcome students for the 2025-2026 school year. The Paradise Valley Governors Board on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 placed Cummings on paid leave without giving a reason.

Just two months into his first school year there, the Phoenix school district that hired ex-South Bend schools Superintendent Todd Cummings on Tuesday placed him on paid leave without giving a reason.

What Cummings is accused of remains a mystery, even after the Paradise Valley Unified School District placed him on paid leave at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The district’s Governing Board took the action after meeting for an hour behind closed doors. They quickly appointed an assistant superintendent as acting superintendent and ended the meeting. They had also met in executive session on Monday.

Board president Anne Greenberg and teachers union president Heather Schmidt declined WVPE’s interview requests after the meeting.

Cummings had led the South Bend Community School Corporation from 2019 until June, when he quit under pressure from a newly elected board of trustees. The new South Bend board hired private investigators Tim Corbett and Joe Speybroek to review Cummings’ tenure. Their investigation found evidence that hundreds of students’ grades may have been artificially inflated and credits given for work that was never done. Those allegations have yet to be proven.

Those investigations were happening very publicly in April and May as Paradise Valley was hiring Cummings and negotiating his $280,000 annual contract.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SuperintendentTodd CummingsParadise Valley Unified School DistrictSouth Bend Community School CorporationSouth Bend Community Schools Boardpaid leave
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott