Calls to fire former South Bend superintendent intensify at school board meeting

The future of South Bend’s school leadership dominated Monday night’s nearly four-hour school board meeting, with growing calls for the official termination of former superintendent Todd Cummings.

During public comment, resident Tiana Batiste-Waddell urged the board to take action before the end of the month.

“Fire Christopher Todd Cummings before June 30th,” she said. “We should not have to pay him $250K anymore. He has harmed this community.”

Cummings, who stepped down as superintendent, remains on the district’s payroll with a $250,000 salary. His continued presence has become a point of contention among community members and board members alike.

Following a report on the budget for the relocation of Brown Intermediate Center, board member Bill Sniadecki said a majority of the board plans to act soon.

“Next meeting... the 23rd... there is at least four board members that we're gonna put our ex-superintendent on the termination list,” Sniadecki said.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 23.

At the end of the meeting, board president Jeanette McCullough addressed another leadership question: who will lead the district in the coming school year. McCullough confirmed that no new superintendent search is currently underway.

“Starting July 1st, 2025, through June 30th, 2026, Mr. Eid will be serving as South Bend Community School Corporation’s superintendent,” she said.

Interim superintendent Monsour Eid’s contract is set to automatically renew unless the board selects a permanent replacement by the end of June.