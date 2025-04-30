© 2025 WVPE
Arizona district hires Cummings despite South Bend investigation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:29 PM EDT
Todd Cummings
Provided
Todd Cummings

Former South Bend schools superintendent Todd Cummings has signed a contract to lead an Arizona school district.

At Monday’s meeting of the South Bend Community Schools’ board of trustees, private investigator Tim Corbett gave a damning assessment of the recently concluded Cummings administration.

"What you've missed for the last several years under the past administration is a leader," Corbett said. "You had a dictator. Intimidation, retaliation and setting people up for failure was the code."

Cummings in February agreed to resign, effective in June, under pressure from newly elected trustees. He had been in contract negotiations to next lead the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Arizona.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Richard Nussbaum, attorney for Cummings’ chief financial officer, Kareemah Fowler, had said he heard that Paradise Valley had slowed their process for hiring Cummings in light of Corbett’s allegations.

But the Tribune Wednesday reported that Paradise Valley has approved a contract with Cummings that takes effect July 1.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
