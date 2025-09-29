Arizona school board to consider placing Cummings on leave

Just two months into the school year, the Arizona school district that hired former South Bend superintendent Todd Cummings is already set to place him on paid leave.

Under pressure from newly elected trustees, Cummings in February agreed to resign from South Bend Community School Corporation, effective in June. A month later he began as superintendent at Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix.

But the Paradise Valley Governing Board has called a special meeting for Tuesday to consider placing Cummings on paid leave. Their agenda also says they’ll look to appoint an interim superintendent at the meeting.

The Governing Board president did not reply to WVPE’s interview request late Monday.

After Cummings left, the new school board hired private investigator Tim Corbett to investigate his tenure that started in 2019. Corbett in late April told the board, “You had a dictator. Intimidation, retaliation and setting people up for failure was the code."

Despite all of that happening publicly in South Bend, the Paradise Valley district hired Cummings anyway.

The Arizona board meeting was set to start at 3 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday. We’ll be working to bring you more on this as it develops.