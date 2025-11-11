Area school boards approve new teachers’ contracts

Two local school boards approved new contracts for teachers Monday night, giving educators pay raises and bonuses for the coming school year.

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board approved its 2025–26 agreement with the P-H-M Teachers Association. The deal raises base salaries by about 3.45 percent, bringing the starting teacher salary to $50,000. Teachers rated “Effective” or “Highly Effective” will also receive a one-time $650 stipend.

The South Bend Community School Board also passed its new teachers’ contract. That agreement gives teachers an average raise of about $7,000 and updates district policies on leave time and professional development pay.

Both contracts were approved unanimously.

Elkhart Community Schools and the School City of Mishawaka are expected to consider their own teacher agreements later this week.