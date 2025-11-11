© 2025 WVPE
Area school boards approve new teachers’ contracts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 11, 2025 at 1:02 PM EST
South Bend Schools' move to the former Brown Middle School is part of an interval investigation.
Provided
/
SBCSC
SBCSC's Brown Administration Building. South Bend and Penn-Harris-Madison Schools both passed teachers agreements on Monday that included large raises and incentives.

Two local school boards approved new contracts for teachers Monday night, giving educators pay raises and bonuses for the coming school year.

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board approved its 2025–26 agreement with the P-H-M Teachers Association. The deal raises base salaries by about 3.45 percent, bringing the starting teacher salary to $50,000. Teachers rated “Effective” or “Highly Effective” will also receive a one-time $650 stipend.

The South Bend Community School Board also passed its new teachers’ contract. That agreement gives teachers an average raise of about $7,000 and updates district policies on leave time and professional development pay.

Both contracts were approved unanimously.

Elkhart Community Schools and the School City of Mishawaka are expected to consider their own teacher agreements later this week.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
