Indiana issued thousands of emergency special education teaching permits in violation of federal law over the last four years — placing some of the…
I became immersed in the study of the Holocaust because I took on the responsibility of teaching about the Holocaust to high school students in 2001. It’s…
June 19 is widely celebrated as "Juneteenth" – a holiday marking the emancipation of all slaves. But not everyone is familiar with it, and more people are…
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a proposal that will cut state funding from some family and consumer science (FCS) classes starting next…
Teachers of color feel undervalued and less visible in their schools compared to white peers, according to a new report highlighting some of the…