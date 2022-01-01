Sid ShroyerHost
Sid Shroyer has been a part-time announcer at WVPE since 2001. Sid is now most frequently engaged as
the Monday through Wednesday host of All Things Considered. He’s also a contributor to Michiana
Chronicles and was a co-creator of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, heard monthly on WVPE.
Sid is a retired New Prairie High School English teacher, where he coached softball, advised the yearbook
staff, and created classes on the Holocaust and the Vietnam War.
He is a member of Temple Beth-El, South Bend, where he is the director of security and a member of the board of the Kurt and Tessye Simon Fund for Holocaust Remembrance.
He met his wife, Judy, at the student radio station in Bloomington and they have two children: Matt in Minneapolis and Lily in Brooklyn.
-
It’s the day before Christmas and I crawl out of my bed, while visions of the dreams I had dance in my head. In one dream I’m standing on the deck of the…
-
Trying to figure things out has been an expression of my essential optimism, it seems to me, over the course of my lifetime. “Recognize problems, solve…
-
“They moved the entire church brick by brick and only cracked one.” That’s what Lucinda Holderman told me Monday morning on the phone when I was making…
-
Dear Reunion Organizer:Nearing graduation our senior year, a survey asked us about our “plans for the future,” and I jotted down a line from “When I’m…
-
I’m writing my new grandson a letter. My son’s son has the name of my father and around 5:00, on the December morning the day after Vern-point-two was…
-
Nobody’s getting rich working at WVPE. But, we have the satisfaction of knowing that our work matters.Maybe we are victims of our own success. We are…
-
I became immersed in the study of the Holocaust because I took on the responsibility of teaching about the Holocaust to high school students in 2001. It’s…
-
We are standing in a field on the Saturday before the election, somewhere between Highway 61 and the White Bear Yacht Club, 20 miles northeast of…
-
It’s just a coincidence, right?One man’s good fortune and another man’s misfortune play out within minutes of one another in the same town, less than two…
-
I woke up at 3:00 last Friday morning thinking about a scene in a movie we’d watched the night before. One of the main characters, a police detective, had…