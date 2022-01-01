Sid Shroyer has been a part-time announcer at WVPE since 2001. Sid is now most frequently engaged as

the Monday through Wednesday host of All Things Considered. He’s also a contributor to Michiana

Chronicles and was a co-creator of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, heard monthly on WVPE.



Sid is a retired New Prairie High School English teacher, where he coached softball, advised the yearbook

staff, and created classes on the Holocaust and the Vietnam War.



He is a member of Temple Beth-El, South Bend, where he is the director of security and a member of the board of the Kurt and Tessye Simon Fund for Holocaust Remembrance.



He met his wife, Judy, at the student radio station in Bloomington and they have two children: Matt in Minneapolis and Lily in Brooklyn.

