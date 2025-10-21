United Way plans neighborhood hub at former Marquette Academy building

The former Marquette Academy building on South Bend’s northwest side will soon be home to a new neighborhood resource center.

The South Bend Community School Corporation sold the long-vacant building to the City of South Bend, which plans to transfer it to the United Way of Northern Indiana. The nonprofit will redevelop the site into what it’s calling the One Roof Center, offering childcare, early education, health services, and housing assistance all under one roof.

Caleb Bauer, the city’s executive director of community investment, says the project builds on earlier neighborhood partnerships.

“This has been a goal of both the city and United Way since the completion of the Southeast Neighborhood Center near Riley High School,” Bauer said.

United Way Chief Operating Officer Mark Herriman says the historic character of the building made it especially appealing.

“One of the things that we are in particular attracted to this building for is the historical nature of Marquette,” Herriman said.

He says the project will be shaped by residents, not imposed on them.

“It's not supposed to be coming in and reshaping a community. It instead works closely with the community to figure out which things are going to be the most meaningful to the people who live here,” Herriman said.

Herriman adds that collaboration will be central to the project’s long-term success.

“Ultimately I look forward to this as a potential partnership not only with the city and with the Northwest neighborhood, but also potentially South Bend Public Schools,” he said.

Renovations on the Marquette building are expected to begin next year.