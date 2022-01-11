-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov.…
-
Late Thursday, Jan. 28, Indiana State Police released information about an investigation the agency is conducting into an officer involved shooting that…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb sent cease and desist letters to Reveal and the Indianapolis Star last week over reports he pressured a state safety inspector into…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House Ethics Committee has hired an outside attorney to investigate allegations that House Speaker Brian Bosma used…
-
The city of Elkhart is moving forward with a plan to bring in an outside organization to do a review of the city’s police department. The review will be…
-
88.1 WVPE brings you live coverage from NPR beginning at 10 AM EDT as former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Select Committee on…