SBCSC Board meeting reveals first glimpse inside internal investigation

Tensions flared at Wednesday night’s South Bend school board meeting when Trustee Bill Sniadecki publicly shared allegations tied to an ongoing internal investigation—giving the public its first glimpse into the probe.

Sniadecki requested that special investigators Tim Corbett and Joe Speybroeck be added to the agenda to provide an update. The board rejected the motion, and the investigators did not speak.

But during the board’s open comment period, Sniadecki laid out what he called a short version of their findings. He said the investigation is focused on two major concerns: financial mismanagement and the improper changing of student grades.

“We're not talking about thousands of dollars. We’re talking about millions of dollars,” Sniadecki said. “Grade changing—we’re not talking about a hundred changes. We’re talking about a thousand changes.”

The district currently lists an 87% graduation rate on its website, a figure it has received praise for. Sniadecki questioned the validity of that number and issued a message to educators.

“If you're forced to change a grade, nothing's gonna happen to you. Your job's secure,” he said. “We want the people behind the start of it.”

Sniadecki said the investigators have documentation to support their claims and vowed more information would come to light.

“I promise we got proof,” he said. “It’s a tragedy this has come, but it has to come out. We gotta stop this, and it’s gonna be stopped for good.”

The board has faced public criticism in recent months for a perceived lack of transparency. Sniadecki referenced those concerns during his comments.

The district has not yet publicly responded to the claims, and no timeline has been announced for when—or if—the investigators’ findings will be formally presented to the board or the public.