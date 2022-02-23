County investigation into Our Lady of the Road finds no illegal activity

An investigation by St. Joseph County officials into homeless services provider Our Lady of the Road has found “no illegal activity or wrongdoing.”

The investigation comes after the County Commissioners unanimously vetoed a funding extension for the Motels4Now program, which Our Lady of the Road administers.

The Commissioners were vague about their reasons, but according to various media reports , questions were raised about Our Lady of the Road taking cash payments from former Motels for Now residents who now live in the former Madison Center in South Bend.

Reports say the living situation at the building — which is currently owned by local developer Dave Matthews — might be illegal.

A release from county attorney Mike Misch said the investigation identified “issues related to creating and maintaining proper accounting records, general organization,” supporting funding requests with proper documentation and other “areas where best practices were not being followed.”

However, it found no evidence that Our Lady of the Road improperly handled emergency rental assistance funds.

The St. Joseph County Council will now decide whether to override the commissioners’ veto. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, March 8.

The council unanimously approved a $1.63 million extension of Motels4Now earlier this month, funded by the county’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars.

The program has provided low-barrier shelter for the chronically homeless in the Knight’s Inn on South Bend’s west side since August 2020.

While Our Lady of the Road coordinates the program, the city of South Bend pays for mental health and addiction treatment services through Oaklawn, and St. Joseph County pays for staff operating costs and the motel rooms.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

