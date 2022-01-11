-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency roof replacement for the county jail Tuesday morning.
The St. Joseph County Council has a redistricting plan for 2022 after voting 6 to 3 along party lines Thursday night to override a Wednesday veto of the…
The St. Joseph County Council held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback on council district maps proposed by its Republican and Democratic…
The City of South Bend is in the process of acquiring the derelict Drewry’s Brewery site on the city’s northwest side. County and city officials announced…
The St. Joseph County Council voted Tuesday evening to retain Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller for a potential lawsuit over the county’s…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday morning to enact a controversial redistricting plan that makes two of their districts more…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners have approved a $2.9 million contract outsourcing health care for county jail inmates. The jail has been providing its…
St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…