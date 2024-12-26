County could move health department for more accessibility

St. Joseph County commissioners want a health department space that’s more accessible, and they think they’ve found just the spot.

The health department has operated out of the County-City Building since its construction 53 years ago but that could soon change.

Commissioners are considering moving the department to a building at Eddy Street and Jefferson Boulevard. Longtime residents might know it as The Associates Building but it most recently housed a location of the for-profit American National University before it closed in 2019.

At their meeting Monday county commissioners will consider hiring a consultant to assess whether the four-story building would work for the health department. Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer says the current health department immunization clinic lacks parking, and its doorways aren’t wide enough for stretchers if a patient needs one.

"So many people who use the Health Department clinic for immunizations are moms or dads with young children, and just getting in and out of the building is tough," Baxmeyer said.

Baxmeyer says the county can use up to 10% of its $6.9 million in annual Health First Indiana funding, or $690,000 a year, to lease or build new space.