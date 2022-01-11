-
Indiana is considering lowering its threshold for when public health agencies address elevated blood lead levels in children — based on a nearly…
-
The St. Joseph County Health Department is urging all county K-12 schools to implement universal indoor mask mandates. That follows Centers for Disease…
-
Starting July 6, the St. Joseph County Department of Health's main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is relocating to the main lobby of the County-City building at…
-
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control announced that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks. That same day, St. Joseph County rescinded its…
-
The St. Joseph County Health Department was able to keep its vaccination clinic open on Feb. 22, despite missing a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the…
-
Before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders and individuals over age 80 this week, the St. Joseph County Health…
-
Last month, local hospitals received their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, St. Joseph County Department of Health is awaiting its first…
-
After the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. provided guidance Wednesday suggesting that schools move high schools and if possible middle schools, to online…
-
After months of back and forth, the St. Joseph County Council finally passed an ordinance Tuesday night that will allow the county health department to…
-
At the St. Joseph County Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, County Health Officer Bob Einterz gave a COVID-19 status update. He said the…