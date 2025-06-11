© 2025 WVPE
Grant recipient saddened health money cut next year for nonprofits

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 11, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT
Members of St. Joseph High School's Aidan's Masterpiece service club volunteer Tuesday to pull weeds at Unity Gardens, 3701 Prast Blvd. in South Bend.
Provided
A local recipient of one of this year's Health First Indiana grants says the money is making a big difference in South Bend, and she's disappointed at Tuesday's news that the money won't be available next year.

St. Joseph County’s health department received about $6 million from the Health First Indiana initiative for this year and awarded over $1.3 million in grants to local nonprofits. They included Unity Gardens, who received grants last year and this year to continue their mission of growing free fruits and vegetables on South Bend’s northwest side.

Unity Gardens executive director Sara Stewart says their $89,000 grant last year was focused on marketing. This year’s $108,000 grant has helped fund summer interns and buy seeds and equipment.

“We’re growing year ‘round in our growing hoops and geodome, and our garden is fully planted already. Amazing," Stewart said. "And we have garden guides, people that are here to help people harvest, to offer tasting tours, show recipes, that kind of thing.”

Stewart says Unity Gardens doesn’t rely much on public money but this was a good use of it.

“I can’t imagine anything more important than allowing everyone to protect their health, decrease our strokes, diabetes, chronic obesity epidemic. Healthy people are productive people.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
