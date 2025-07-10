St. Joseph County health officials report West Nile in Clay Township
The St. Joseph County Health Department Wednesday announced it’s found a pool of West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes in Clay Township.
The discovery makes the county Indiana’s fourth county where West Nile has been found this summer.
The health department says it sprayed insecticides in northern South Bend, Roseland and Indian Village, an area bordered by Darden Road to the north, Juniper Road to the east, Angela Boulevard to the south, and Portage Avenue to the west.
Still, health officials said they expects to find more mosquitoes carrying the virus this summer and fall until the first hard frost.
They advise taking the following steps:
- Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, which are dusk and dawn - when possible.
- Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane diol to clothes and exposed skin.
- Wear a hat, long sleeves, and long pants to cover exposed skin in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.
- Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors.
- Make sure all windows and doors have screens and that all screens are in good repair.
- Reduce mosquito breeding on and around your property.