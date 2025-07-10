St. Joseph County health officials report West Nile in Clay Township

The St. Joseph County Health Department Wednesday announced it’s found a pool of West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes in Clay Township.

The discovery makes the county Indiana’s fourth county where West Nile has been found this summer.

The health department says it sprayed insecticides in northern South Bend, Roseland and Indian Village, an area bordered by Darden Road to the north, Juniper Road to the east, Angela Boulevard to the south, and Portage Avenue to the west.

Still, health officials said they expects to find more mosquitoes carrying the virus this summer and fall until the first hard frost.

They advise taking the following steps:

