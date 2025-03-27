St. Joseph County survey aims to combat tick-borne diseases

St. Joseph County health officials are urging residents to be vigilant as tick-borne illnesses continue to be a concern, with Lyme disease cases already reported in 2025. Brett Davis, the Environmental Health Assistant Director for St. Joseph County, said Lyme disease often goes underreported because many people are diagnosed and treated without the illness being officially documented.

“Lyme disease is typically diagnosed based on the appearance of a bull’s-eye rash,” Davis explained. “However, in many cases, the disease is treated with doxycycline before it can be officially reported. This means we often don’t have accurate data on its spread.”

In addition to Lyme disease, the county has also been tracking other tick-borne illnesses, such as babesiosis, anaplasmosis, and even the potential spread of the Lone Star tick, which can cause the alpha-gal allergy to red meat. St. Joseph County was the first in Indiana to report a locally acquired case of babesiosis in 2020.

Davis stressed the importance of residents filling out a tick-borne illness survey to help track the spread of these diseases, as the county does not have comprehensive data on illnesses like alpha-gal allergy. The survey aims to gather real-time, self-reported data from locals, helping officials pinpoint potential hotspots and prevent further outbreaks.

As warmer temperatures arrive, ticks are becoming more active, despite the misconception that they die off in winter. “Ticks have a 3-year life cycle, and even during the dead of winter, they’re just hiding,” Davis said. “When the temperature gets above 40 degrees, they become active again.”

Ticks that carry Lyme disease can be as small as a poppy seed and are often hard to detect, making early identification critical. Davis recommended thoroughly checking for ticks after spending time outdoors, especially in areas with dense vegetation.

To remove ticks, Davis advised using tweezers to pull them straight out from the skin. “The old remedies, like using a burnt match or nail polish, are not effective,” he said. “Use tweezers, get as close to the skin as possible, and pull straight up.”

The county’s tick-borne illness survey can be accessed on the St. Joseph County website and through its social media channels. Residents are encouraged to participate and help public health officials better understand the extent of tick-borne illnesses in the area.

Davis also suggested that pet owners keep their animals vaccinated, as dogs can carry ticks into the home, potentially spreading Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. While there is no vaccine for humans, pets can be protected with vaccinations against Lyme disease.

As the weather warms and outdoor activities increase, residents are reminded to take precautions, including wearing insect repellent and performing tick checks, to protect themselves and their pets from the dangers of tick-borne diseases.

The county's tick-borne illness survey can be found here.