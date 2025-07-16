Trinity School moving to vacant west side South Bend building

A Christian South Bend high school plans to move into a vacant former school building on the city’s near west side.

Trinity School at Greenlawn plans to move to 1024 W. Thomas St., which formerly housed El Campito Child Development Center.

On Monday the city’s common council approved a special zoning exception that Trinity School needs to use the building as a school again. It will serve grades six through 12.

It was unclear why the school is moving from the Jefferson Boulevard site they've occupied for 40 years. School officials declined WVPE’s interview request.

The council voted 8-1 to allow the exception. Council member Sherry Bolden-Simpson, who has held various teacher, principal and counselor positions with the South Bend Community Schools for 38 years, voted no because Trinity lacks a special education program but it's eligible for state-funded tuition vouchers. Over two-thirds of Trinity students use the vouchers.

“It leaves the public school with the students with the special needs, and they’re working hard, but anyone who’s been a teacher or has a student who’s special needs, knows it’s a different type of work," Bolden-Simpson said.

