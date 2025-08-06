© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SBCSC tackles academic shortfalls ahead of new school year

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Karla Lee is the South Bend Community School Corporation Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.
Provided by SBCSC
Karla Lee is the South Bend Community School Corporation Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

New ILEARN test results for the 2024–25 school year reveal that only 22% of students passed English/Language Arts (ELA) and 18% passed math—significantly below the statewide average of over 42%. These figures have prompted district officials to reevaluate their approach to student assessment and instruction.

Acting Superintendent Mansour Eid emphasized that standardized tests do not capture the full spectrum of a student's abilities. “They do not measure the whole student. They measure their ability to respond to specific questions under pressure,” Eid stated.

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Karla Lee, acknowledged the district's past challenges and emphasized a commitment to transparency and improvement. “First of all, we are going to clearly accept where we are. We're not going to hide from it. We're not going to jade it. Those numbers are the numbers, and we are going to accept that,” Lee affirmed.

In response to these results, the district is implementing several strategies to enhance student performance:

  • Early Literacy Focus: Strengthening foundational reading skills in grades PreK–3.
  • Community Partnerships: Expanding collaborations with local organizations to support students and families.
  • Data Transparency: Providing parents and students with more accessible and actionable academic data.
  • Instructional Improvement: Enhancing teacher training and support, particularly for emergency permit educators.

Despite the challenges, district officials are optimistic about the upcoming school year, focusing on actionable steps to improve student outcomes.

For a more in-depth look at the district's plans and insights from school board members, you can watch the full interview below.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SBCSCILEARNSouth Bend Community School CorporationSouth Bend Community Schools Board
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell