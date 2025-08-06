SBCSC tackles academic shortfalls ahead of new school year

New ILEARN test results for the 2024–25 school year reveal that only 22% of students passed English/Language Arts (ELA) and 18% passed math—significantly below the statewide average of over 42%. These figures have prompted district officials to reevaluate their approach to student assessment and instruction.

Acting Superintendent Mansour Eid emphasized that standardized tests do not capture the full spectrum of a student's abilities. “They do not measure the whole student. They measure their ability to respond to specific questions under pressure,” Eid stated.

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Karla Lee, acknowledged the district's past challenges and emphasized a commitment to transparency and improvement. “First of all, we are going to clearly accept where we are. We're not going to hide from it. We're not going to jade it. Those numbers are the numbers, and we are going to accept that,” Lee affirmed.

In response to these results, the district is implementing several strategies to enhance student performance:

Early Literacy Focus: Strengthening foundational reading skills in grades PreK–3.

Community Partnerships: Expanding collaborations with local organizations to support students and families.

Data Transparency: Providing parents and students with more accessible and actionable academic data.

Instructional Improvement: Enhancing teacher training and support, particularly for emergency permit educators.

Despite the challenges, district officials are optimistic about the upcoming school year, focusing on actionable steps to improve student outcomes.

For a more in-depth look at the district's plans and insights from school board members, you can watch the full interview below.