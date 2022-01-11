-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
Most Hoosier third graders are on track with their reading skills according to newly released testing data. But results for Indiana's third grade literacy…
Starting this fall, South Bend Community School Corporation teachers will work an additional 40 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with no salary increase.…
Indiana education officials say newly-released testing data is just one part of understanding COVID-19's impact on student learning last school year. But…
Indiana is set to unveil ILEARN results later this week, and officials say the data is a key tool to gauge student learning during the pandemic. But some…
Early standardized testing results show a drop in student test scores – particularly in math – but the Indiana Department of Education is reassuring…
Some parents of online learners still have lingering concerns about sending their children back to school – specifically for in-person standardized tests…
The U.S. Department of Education, USDOE, says spring standardized testing will continue this year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but…
After months of delay, the State Board of Education released 2019 state school accountability grades Wednesday. The board held off on releasing letter…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized exam under a…