The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing how much a public school has to tell the public about why it chooses to discipline an employee.A central Indiana…
Children who are victims of molestation could be forced to do pretrial interviews with their alleged molesters if the Indiana Supreme Court strikes down a…
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David announced Wednesday he will step down in fall 2022. He is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is appealing a judge’s ruling in his emergency powers lawsuit against the General Assembly.Legislators passed a law this year, HEA 1123,…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s evaluating all his options after a major loss in his legal battle with state lawmakers.A county judge Thursday ruled a new law…
Attorney General Todd Rokita is trying again to block the governor’s lawsuit over an emergency powers law.Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to…
The future of Indiana’s revenge porn law is being put to the test. The state Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments about whether the law violates the…
Indiana resident Tyson Timbs may finally get to keep his Land Rover that police seized nearly eight years ago in a drug case.The Indiana Supreme Court…
Indiana state courts are not allowed to hold in-person jury trials until at least March. That’s per a new order from the Indiana Supreme Court.In the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state…