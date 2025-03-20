© 2025 WVPE
Indiana Supreme Court suspends South Bend attorney for misconduct

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:45 AM EDT
The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended South Bend attorney Sean Hilgendorf from practicing law for a minimum of 180 days.
The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended South Bend attorney Sean Hilgendorf from practicing law for a minimum of 180 days.

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended attorney Sean Hilgendorf from practicing law for a minimum of 180 days, effective April 2025, after finding he engaged in professional misconduct.

The Court's decision follows a disciplinary complaint filed against Hilgendorf in April 2024. He was accused of failing to provide competent representation, not acting with reasonable diligence, and failing to keep a client informed. In one case, Hilgendorf failed to attend a sentencing hearing, and in another, he did not initiate an appeal despite accepting the appointment. He also sent communications to incorrect addresses, causing delays in his client receiving critical information.

The Court noted Hilgendorf's prior disciplinary history for similar misconduct, which worsened the current case. His lack of participation in the disciplinary proceedings was also highlighted as an aggravating factor.

WVPE reached out to Hilgendorf for comment but did not receive a response.

The suspension begins on April 25, 2025, and Hilgendorf is prohibited from taking on new legal matters until the suspension ends. After the minimum suspension period, he may petition for reinstatement, contingent on meeting specific requirements, including demonstrating remorse and rehabilitation.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
