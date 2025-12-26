© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend school board forms committee to review decades-old desegregation order

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 26, 2025 at 1:11 PM EST
At Friday's SBCSC Board emergency meeting, board attorney Pete Agostino made the recommendation that all agenda items be tabled until Wednesday's regular meeting.
Provided
/
SBCSC
Pete Agostino, board attorney for the South Bend Community School Corp., addresses the school board during a previous meeting.

South Bend schools have been under a federal court desegregation order since 1981, aimed at ensuring students have equal opportunities. The school board says it is now taking steps to better understand how the agreement affects students, particularly around discipline.

Board President Jeanette McCullough outlined the plan at a recent board meeting.

“The board will be formulating a committee to review and report on the data presented to the court supervising the consent decree. That would be a report on the makeup of this committee and the methodology to be used during our academic focus at our January meeting,” McCullough said.

Board attorney Pete Agostino told WVPE via text that the committee will take a closer look at the data to understand why discipline is not proportional across races and to guide effective responses.

A federal desegregation order, or consent decree, is a court agreement that ensures students are treated equally, including how schools assign students and handle discipline. South Bend is the only district in Indiana still operating under such an order.

The board says it will provide more details on the committee’s membership and methodology at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SBCSCdesegregationPete AgostinoJeanette McCulloughSouth Bend Community Schools Board
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell