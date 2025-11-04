South Bend School Board approves record budget with major teacher raises

The South Bend Community School Board has approved a record 2026 budget, and teachers are getting some of the biggest raises in district history.

The $257 million spending plan includes more than $132 million for salaries and classroom supplies. Starting teacher pay will rise to $55,000, with the average salary increasing by about $9,000 over the next two years.

District officials say budget efficiencies, including about $15 million in savings, made the raises possible without increasing overall spending.

Board member Marcus Ellison praised the district’s teachers for their work.

“If you’re currently teaching for the South Bend Schools," Ellison said, "this is a pretty large pay increase for the next couple of years. So, congratulations. You’ve earned it. You deserved it.”

Ellison added that the new pay scale could help South Bend attract educators from nearby communities.

“If you’re a teacher teaching for a neighboring district... if you would like to also have a large pay increase next year, that opportunity now exists. You can come jump on this train.”

The vote was unanimous, the first time in five years the district’s budget has passed without opposition.