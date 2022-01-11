-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
-
Indiana lawmakers consider tying school board candidates to political party
-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
-
Two Penn-Harris-Madison school board members have resigned, and the board announced Monday that it is taking applications for the vacant seats.Jaye…
-
Organized efforts to prevent certain policy changes in schools have disrupted school board meetings across the country, and educators and school officials…
-
The Concord School Board voted Monday night to approve a resolution calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize teachers and school staff for…
-
Political groups are pouring big money into school board campaigns in Indiana this year. These hotly contested elections help shape the future of…