SBCSC to appoint interim superintendent after Cummings steps down

The South Bend Community School Corporation will appoint an interim superintendent after Todd Cummings agreed to permanently step down, according to The South Bend Tribune.

The district has confirmed three candidates for the interim role: current assistant superintendents Sarita Stevens and Davion Lewis, and former Clay High School Principal Mansour Eid.

Cummings faced criticism last week for not canceling school despite inclement weather. He declined to speak with WVPE about his resignation.

An emergency school board meeting took place Friday, but board attorney Pete Agostino recommended tabling key agenda items, including placing Cummings on paid administrative leave and appointing an interim replacement, until the board’s regular meeting Wednesday.

"I would ask for board action to recess this meeting, and to move items over to next week," Agostino said.

During the brief three-minute meeting, a frustrated audience member shouted, "What are you trying to hide from the public?"

The board is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday to discuss next steps.