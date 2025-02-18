© 2025 WVPE
SBCSC to appoint interim superintendent after Cummings steps down

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:12 PM EST
Todd Cummings
Provided
Todd Cummings

The South Bend Community School Corporation will appoint an interim superintendent after Todd Cummings agreed to permanently step down, according to The South Bend Tribune.

The district has confirmed three candidates for the interim role: current assistant superintendents Sarita Stevens and Davion Lewis, and former Clay High School Principal Mansour Eid.

Cummings faced criticism last week for not canceling school despite inclement weather. He declined to speak with WVPE about his resignation.

An emergency school board meeting took place Friday, but board attorney Pete Agostino recommended tabling key agenda items, including placing Cummings on paid administrative leave and appointing an interim replacement, until the board’s regular meeting Wednesday.

"I would ask for board action to recess this meeting, and to move items over to next week," Agostino said.

During the brief three-minute meeting, a frustrated audience member shouted, "What are you trying to hide from the public?"

The board is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday to discuss next steps.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SBCSCTodd CummingsSchool superintendentSouth Bend Community School Corporationschool board
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
