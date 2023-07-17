Elkhart schools interim superintendent hires three longtime school administrators to district

Earlier this month, Elkhart Community Schools hired former superintendent Mark Mow to be the district’s interim leader. On Friday, three other longtime administrators joined Mow’s team.

Most notably Mow hired Frank Serge to be the district's director of secondary curriculum and instruction. Serge was the principal of Elkhart Central High School for 21 years and was a candidate to become the district’s permanent superintendent until last month.

Despite Serge being the sole candidate on the table, school board members last month did not move forward with Serge’s candidacy and he will instead serve under Mow again while the board continues its search.

Mow also hired Bruce Stahly and Barb Cripe to administrative roles. Stahly will be the assistant superintendent of instruction while Cripe will direct elementary curriculum. Stahly has spent over 20 years in various administrative roles in Michiana, while Cripe is also a mainstay in the Elkhart district.