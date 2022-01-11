-
Elkhart County has joined LaGrange in the “red” category, which indicates unchecked community spread of COVID-19. All other WVPE listener counties stayed…
-
The Elkhart Community Schools board voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to drop their mask mandate and move to a mask optional policy effective Wednesday…
-
Starting Thursday, masks will be mandatory for students, staff and visitors at all Elkhart Community Schools. The ECS school board approved the mandate…
-
WVPE's Morning Edition Host, Kent Fulmer, discusses the new school year with Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. Click on the link…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The…
-
Elkhart Community Schools voters decided not to pass the district’s referendum on Tuesday. The unofficial results from the Elkhart County Clerk's Office…
-
Voters in the Elkhart Community School district will decide whether to pass the district’s $122-million-dollar referendum on Tuesday. The school district…
-
WVPE Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools. They discuss education funding in the…
-
In a little more than a month, voters in the Elkhart Community Schools district will vote whether to pass a $122 million referendum. Speaking at the…
-
As of Wednesday, Hoosier educators became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through federal pharmacies, and some local school districts have already…