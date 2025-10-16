Elkhart Schools superintendent floats possible consolidation plan

Elkhart Community Schools could see some major changes next year. Superintendent Larry Huff told families at Wednesday night’s State of the District that the district may need to consolidate some schools to become more efficient.

Huff said Elkhart operates more schools than most districts its size, 23 buildings for roughly 10,000 students, and that some could be combined as part of a long-term plan to strengthen the district’s finances and operations.

“I expect people to man their heartstring. Why my school? Remember, it’s not about being worthy, because who’s worthy in the school district of a great education? Everyone,” Huff said.

He emphasized that any school closures or mergers would not be based on academic performance alone.

“I will come up with a protocol over this next month to explain to the board this is why these schools were up for consideration. And it won’t be because academics is driving that,” Huff told the audience.

He said the district plans to hold more community meetings this fall before bringing a final recommendation to the school board.

“Our district’s future needs to be in our hands. I don’t want it in the hands of anybody else. I want it in our hands,” Huff said.

Huff also urged families to stay engaged and to maintain high expectations for district leadership.

“I have high expectations for people through this process, because you know what? I hope you have high expectations of me, and we’re going to get this work done,” he said.

Huff will give two more State of the District addresses, Thursday night and again Monday, before finalizing a consolidation plan in January.

Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcasting license to WVPE.