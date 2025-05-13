Huff declines academic performance, retention bonuses

The Elkhart Community Schools board withdrew a contract extension offer for Superintendent Larry Huff Tuesday evening, at Huff’s request.

After a lengthy superintendent search, the board hired Huff in December 2023. At Tuesday’s meeting, Board President Troy Scott said the board, pleased with Huff thus far and looking to keep him through at least 2028, took a hard look at what other superintendents are paid.

Scott said Huff is earning the same salary that former Superintendent Mark Mow was paid 13 years ago in 2012.

Effective July 1, the board was offering to increase Huff’s salary from about $165,000 to $220,000, a 33% increase. Beginning the following July, his salary would increase each year at the same rate as teacher pay. The corporation also would pay 8% of his salary into his retirement account, with that deferred compensation growing a percentage point each year.

Huff also would have received up to $20,000 in annual bonuses pegged to school performance, if the corporation’s standardized test scores rise more than state averages or if the graduation rate increases. And he would be paid a $10,000 retention bonus if he’s still on the job by June 2028.

Huff began the meeting by saying he thinks the offer is fair and he appreciates the support the board has shown for him, but he asked them to withdraw their contract extension offer. Huff said he felt the timing wasn’t right to accept the academic performance or retention bonuses.

"I think one of the things that I don't want to ever do is make things about me, particularly regarding the work that's yet to come," Huff told the board at the start of the meeting. "I'm more of a behind-the-scenes type of individual. I think it's important to be at all the events to make sure that you're building relationships with everyone but I don't want to ever be a story for the school district."

So the board voted unanimously to come back with a revised offer at a future meeting.