A proposal to separate student test scores from teacher evaluations at the state level is making progress through the legislature, and the state’s largest…
Both chambers of the General Assembly approved legislation Monday to press pause on state school accountability as Hoosiers transition to a new state…
Indiana lawmakers are moving quickly with a measure to avoid penalizing schools for a drop in student scores on the state’s new ILEARN test, with both the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels on the state's new standardized test, leading the state's top…
UPDATE:Results for the state’s new ILEARN test are now public, and reveal just how much lower achievement rates on the test look compared to previous…
Educators are pressing for an overhaul of the state’s school accountability system after a reported drop in student achievement on the state’s new ILEARN…