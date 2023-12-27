Elkhart Schools hires new Superintendent from Indianapolis area after lengthy search process

After a lengthy search for a permanent superintendent, Elkhart Community Schools announced a hire on Wednesday.

The school board has hired Larry Huff, who formerly served as the chief academic officer for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township which is near Indianapolis.

"Together, let's create a future for Elkhart where every student's potential is not just recognized but passionately nurtured,” said Huff. “Our schools are not just places of learning but thriving hubs of creativity, innovation, and college/career readiness.”

Huff will succeed former superintendent Steve Thalheimer, who had been with the district for four years and stepped down in June. The search to replace Thalheimer was contentious at times, with the school board declining to make an offer to any of the initial finalists produced by a search firm over the summer. Two of the finalists produced by the firm withdrew their names, leaving only longtime Elkhart schools administrator Frank Serge.

At a school board meeting in April, numerous members of the public spoke in favor of hiring Serge to the permanent job, but the board voted 5-4 to table consideration.

Former Elkhart superintendent Mark Mow has been serving as the interim since July as the board continued its search process.

"What sets [Huff] apart is his unwavering dedication to students and his focus on creating an environment that fosters their academic excellence as well as personal development," said school board president Dacey Davis in a statement. "Elkhart Community Schools can look forward to an exciting future.”

Huff has taught and been a principal in Indianapolis area schools before his most recent position. He graduated from the University of Indianapolis and has graduate degrees from Marion University in Indianapolis and Oakland City University.

Huff's hiring in Elkhart comes a few weeks after Goshen schools also announced a permanent hire for their top job. Jim DuBois was named Goshen's new superintendent earlier this month after a search to replace Steven Hope.