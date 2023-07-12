Elkhart school board hires former boss as interim superintendent

After a national search and contentious meetings in recent weeks, Elkhart Community School board members on Wednesday announced they will turn to a known quantity to lead the district in the short term.

Starting on Monday, Mark Mow will serve as the district’s interim superintendent while the board continues to search for a permanent replacement. Mow previously served as superintendent in Elkhart from 2002 through 2012 when he retired.

“I look forward to working with both the ECS Board of School Trustees and Elkhart’s outstanding staff to fulfill the school corporation’s promise to Elkhart students,” said Mow in a written release. “As the year progresses, we look forward to sharing many stories of success with parents and the entire Elkhart community.”

The district has not hired any candidates for the permanent position despite paying $30,000 for a consulting firm to conduct a national search.

That search resulted in three finalists, but two candidates withdrew their names leaving only longtime Elkhart schools administrator Frank Serge. However, the board was split and voted four to three not to move forward with Serge’s candidacy in a meeting last month.

The search comes after Steve Thalheimer resigned as superintendent in June after four years in Elkhart. Mow also served as interim superintendent for six months in 2018 before Thalheimer was named to the job.

Elkhart school’s upcoming school year begins on Aug. 17.

