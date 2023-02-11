Elkhart schools superintendent to step down at end of school year

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer has announced resignation, which will take effect at the end of the school year.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Thalheimer said that his decision to leave was driven by matters of personal wellness and was something that he and his family had discussed a lot over the holidays.

“The challenges the environment around public schools, COVID, and working to heal a district that needed attention paid to individual and institutional health have placed a lot of demands on me and my family,” Thalheimer said in an email to staff following the release.

Thalheimer said his focus over the next five months will be to promote and complete the district’s feasibility study so the board has options to pursue with a new leader.

Elkhart School Board President Dacey Davis thanked Thalheimer for his service and said the board will immediately begin the process of finding a successor.



Thalheimer has been superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools since January 2019.

Elkhart Community Schools is the licensee of WVPE.