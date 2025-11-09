Elkhart Community Schools not planning to raise starting teacher salary

Many local teachers are set to get a pay raise, as school boards wrap up contract approvals. The South Bend Community School Corporation, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation and Goshen Community Schools would all give teachers raises, under contracts up for their school boards’ approval Monday.

One school district that will not be increasing teacher salaries is Elkhart Community Schools. In an update to the school board Friday, Gregg Hixenbaugh cited the school corporation’s “significant financial challenges.”

“This outcome was also driven by the legal prohibition under Indiana law against a school corporation entering into an agreement with the teachers association in instances of deficit financing within their education fund,” Hixenbaugh explained.

The starting salary for new teachers at Elkhart Community Schools remains at $46,000, but returning teachers would be eligible for a $1,000 retention stipend. The teacher contract will be up for approval on Tuesday.

Goshen Community Schools’ proposed contract calls for a $500 raise for returning teachers. Those rated effective or highly effective would qualify for another $1,580.

Penn-Harris-Madison teachers would get a 3.45-percent increase, while many South Bend Community School Corporation teachers would get a $7,000 raise, plus another $2,000 next year.

