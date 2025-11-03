PHM Teachers to receive pay raise under new contract

Penn-Harris-Madison teachers will see a 3.45% pay increase under a new two-year agreement that raises starting salaries to $50,000. District officials say the goal is to reward teachers’ work and stay competitive with nearby districts.

“We value our teachers,” said Bob Thompson, PHM’s director of human resources. “We want to make sure that we are as competitive as we can be in this marketplace. We realize that teaching is an honorable profession… we want to treat our teachers as professionals.”

Other districts have approved larger increases this fall. South Bend’s new agreement would raise teacher pay by $9,000, bringing starting salaries to $53,000 next year and $55,000 in 2026.

“First and foremost, we want to attract and retain the very best teachers that we can in the area,” Thompson said. “We want to do what's best for our students to provide the highest quality education that we can.”

The Penn-Harris-Madison school board is expected to approve the contract on November 10.