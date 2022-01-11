-
The Penn-Harris-Madison school board voted unanimously to appoint two new members Wednesday morning. That’s after two board members resigned last month.…
Two Penn-Harris-Madison school board members have resigned, and the board announced Monday that it is taking applications for the vacant seats.Jaye…
Earlier this month, the Penn-Harris-Madison school board adopted a mask-optional policy for the 2021-22 school year, drawing backlash from local doctors.…
Last week, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation approved a mask-optional policy for students and staff this school year. Now, the area’s only…
Masks will be optional at all Penn-Harris-Madison schools this fall following a 5-2 school board vote Monday night.The South Bend Community School…
The St. Joseph County Health Department is urging all county K-12 schools to implement universal indoor mask mandates. That follows Centers for Disease…
The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The…
As of Wednesday, Hoosier educators became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through federal pharmacies, and some local school districts have already…
Over the last month, half a dozen school districts in the WVPE listening area have returned – or plan to return – to full-time virtual learning for some…
In a message to staff on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Penn-Harris-Madison School Superintendent Jerry Thacker announced that he was tested for COVID-19 on…