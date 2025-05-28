P-H-M board approves Short to follow Thacker as superintendent

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Heather Short as the district’s next superintendent.

Short, currently serving as assistant superintendent, will take over the role on July 1, 2025, following the retirement of longtime superintendent Jerry Thacker.

“Replacing a legend is not for the faint of heart,” Short said after the vote. “I will do my very best to make him proud as we continue to promote the triangle of excellence that he created.”

Nearly 50 teachers, staff, and administrators attended the meeting to show their support. Short, a 31-year veteran of the district, has held several leadership roles and is credited with advancing student achievement and professional development programs.

“I am incredibly excited to co-author our next chapter in excellence,” she said. “I believe in our process, in our people, and in an incredibly bright future that lies ahead for Penn-Harris-Madison.”

Thacker, who has led the district for 19 years, will retire this summer.