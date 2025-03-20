Thacker announces retirement as PHM superintendent

After nearly two decades at the helm, Dr. Jerry Thacker, Superintendent of the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, has announced his retirement, effective July 2025. Dr. Thacker, whose 53-year career in education has shaped the district into one of Indiana's top-performing school systems, shared the news in a letter to P-H-M teachers, staff, students, and families.

"Dr. Thacker’s vision of excellence helped shape P-H-M into one of the top-performing school districts in Indiana," said Chris Riley, President of the P-H-M Board of School Trustees. "We are grateful not only for his years of leadership, but for his tireless commitment and dedication to our entire community."

Under Dr. Thacker’s leadership, P-H-M saw significant achievements, including a dramatic rise in graduation rates from 79% to 98%. The district also earned recognition as one of the top four percent in the state academically, with students collectively earning over $200 million in scholarships. Additionally, P-H-M ranked sixth in the nation for school safety initiatives, an area Dr. Thacker prioritized.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Thacker highlighted the importance of student and educator success. "My proudest moments would all be related to student and educator success," he said. "When I look at the students—whether they’re excelling academically, winning in the arts, or competing in sports—I’m really proud of that."

The district also made great strides in improving financial stability. "We overcame a $3 million deficit, built a strong and sustainable financial model, and maintained one of the lowest tax rates in the region," Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker's career began in the classroom as a sixth-grade teacher at Madison Elementary School, before progressing through several administrative roles. He became superintendent of P-H-M in 2006 after serving in leadership positions in other districts.

Throughout his career, Dr. Thacker received numerous accolades, including being named Indiana Superintendent of the Year in 2012 and receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2014, the state’s highest honor. He has also been recognized as Outstanding Educator of the Year twice by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

Dr. Thacker’s impact extended beyond his leadership at P-H-M. Along with his wife, Donna, he has been a longtime supporter of the P-H-M Education Foundation, contributing over $230,000 to various district initiatives.

While preparing for retirement, Dr. Thacker plans to remain active in education, working as a consultant. He expressed pride in the district’s future, stating, "The future of P-H-M is bright because of each of you. I have no doubt that our teachers, staff, and administrators will continue to inspire, empower, and lead with excellence."

Dr. Thacker’s legacy will continue through the students and educators he has mentored over the years. The P-H-M Board of School Trustees is expected to begin the search for his successor in the coming weeks.