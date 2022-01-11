retirement

-
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David announced Wednesday he will step down in fall 2022. He is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.…
-
Indiana State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) announced Friday he will retire next year, opting not to run for re-election.Boots, first elected in…
-
State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) says he’ll retire in 2022 after his current term at the Statehouse ends.In a statement, Cook says he needs to focus on…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s public pension funds for state and local government employees, including teachers, has apparently weathered the financial…
-
Former Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) is officially leaving his Statehouse seat at the end of this month.Bosma’s departure has been in…
-
The Indiana House honored the longest-serving lawmaker in state history Wednesday, Rep. Pat Bauer (D-South Bend).Lawmakers regularly honor outgoing…
-
When I turn the corner at the top of the stairs, there’s Kim, Kim Macon, the Development Director at WVPE, behind her desk and a computer screen, in her…
-
WVPE's Development Director of 27 years, Kim Macon, retires January 3, 2020. She leaves a legacy that is difficult to sum up in a web post. Suffice it to…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The longest-serving leader of the Indiana House has decided to retire after the 2020 legislative session.Republican Speaker Brian…